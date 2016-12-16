Probate

Date Filed
Friday, December 16, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221727
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$1,360,000.00
Date Died
October 11, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

John T. Nicholas
9218 Pleasant Lake Boulevard
Parma OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Jane Mary Varga
Law Office of Jane M. Varga
7100 E. Pleasant Valley Rd.
Independence OH 44131

Decedent

Charles James Nicholas
1480 Winton Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107

Text

2016 EST 221727—Estate of Charles James Nicholas. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $1,360,000.00. J. M. Varga, atty.
