Date Filed Friday, December 16, 2016 Case Number 2016EST221727 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $1,360,000.00 Date Died October 11, 2016 Filing Code ADM

Text 2016 EST 221727—Estate of Charles James Nicholas. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $1,360,000.00. J. M. Varga, atty.