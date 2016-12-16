Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, December 16, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221727
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $1,360,000.00
- Date Died
- October 11, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
John T. Nicholas
9218 Pleasant Lake BoulevardParma OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Law Office of Jane M. Varga
7100 E. Pleasant Valley Rd.
Independence OH 44131
Decedent
Charles James Nicholas
1480 Winton AvenueLakewood OH 44107
Text2016 EST 221727—Estate of Charles James Nicholas. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $1,360,000.00. J. M. Varga, atty.
