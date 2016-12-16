Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, December 16, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221728
- Date Died
- November 23, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Jane Van Fossan
7000 Cochran Rd.Solon OH 44139
Date Died :Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Applicant
William F. Cody
14122 South Park Blvd.Shaker Heights OH 44120
Applicant's Attorney
Kathryn T. Joseph & Associates, Inc.
29425 Chagrin Blvd. Suite 305
Pepper Pike OH 44122
Fiduciary
William F. Cody
14122 South Park Blvd.Shaker Heights OH 44120
Fiduciary's Attorney
Kathryn T. Joseph & Associates, Inc.
29425 Chagrin Blvd. Suite 305
Pepper Pike OH 44122
Text2016 EST 221728—Estate of Jane Van Fossan. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. S. L. Lukwinski-Shemo, atty.
About your information and the public record.