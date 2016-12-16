Probate

Date Filed
Friday, December 16, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221728
Date Died
November 23, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Jane Van Fossan
7000 Cochran Rd.
Solon OH 44139

Date Died :Wednesday, November 23, 2016

Applicant

William F. Cody
14122 South Park Blvd.
Shaker Heights OH 44120
Applicant's Attorney
Sarah Lynne Lukwinski-Shemo
Kathryn T. Joseph & Associates, Inc.
29425 Chagrin Blvd. Suite 305
Pepper Pike OH 44122

Fiduciary

William F. Cody
14122 South Park Blvd.
Shaker Heights OH 44120
Fiduciary's Attorney
Sarah Lynne Lukwinski-Shemo
Kathryn T. Joseph & Associates, Inc.
29425 Chagrin Blvd. Suite 305
Pepper Pike OH 44122

Text

2016 EST 221728—Estate of Jane Van Fossan. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. S. L. Lukwinski-Shemo, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 