Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, December 16, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221730
- Date Died
- October 8, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Eleanor F. Kushnick
3312 Norwood Rd.Shaker Heights OH 44122
Date Died :Saturday, October 8, 2016
Applicant
Stephen A. Kushnick
3312 Norwood Rd.Beachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Buckingham, Doolittle& Burroughs LLP
1375 E. 9th St.
Cleveland OH 44114
Fiduciary
Stephen A. Kushnick
3312 Norwood Rd.Shaker Heights OH 44122
Fiduciary's Attorney
Buckingham, Doolittle& Burroughs LLP
1375 E. 9th St.
Cleveland OH 44114
Surviving Spouse
Stephen A. Kushnick
3312 Norword Rd.Beachwood OH 44122
Text2016 EST 221730—Estate of Eleanor F. Kushnick. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. F. Wayne, atty.
