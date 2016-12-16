Probate

Date Filed
Friday, December 16, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221733
Date Died
August 8, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Feb 1, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Decedent

Jesse L. Stewart
5840 Scarlett Oak
Bedford Heights OH 44146

Date Died :Monday, August 8, 2016

Applicant

Jessica B. Merritt
12809 Lenacrave Ave.
Cleveland OH 44105

Text

2016 EST 221733—Estate of Jesse L. Stewart. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Feb. 1, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
