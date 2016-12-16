Date Filed Friday, December 16, 2016 Case Number 2016EST221733 Date Died August 8, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Feb 1, 2017 10:00 AM Filing Code RELPUB

Text 2016 EST 221733—Estate of Jesse L. Stewart. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Feb. 1, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.