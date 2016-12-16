Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, December 16, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221733
- Date Died
- August 8, 2016
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGFeb 1, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Decedent
Jesse L. Stewart
5840 Scarlett OakBedford Heights OH 44146
Date Died :Monday, August 8, 2016
Applicant
Jessica B. Merritt
12809 Lenacrave Ave.Cleveland OH 44105
Text2016 EST 221733—Estate of Jesse L. Stewart. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Feb. 1, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
