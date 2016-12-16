Probate

Date Filed
Friday, December 16, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221734
Date Died
May 12, 2015
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Judith Mccandlish
1201 Summit Drive
Mayfield Heights OH 44124

Date Died :Tuesday, May 12, 2015

Applicant

Patrick Mccandlish
1201 Summit Drive
Mayfield Heights OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
David Ryan Button
Wegman, Hessler & Vanderburg
6055 Rockside Woods Blvd.
Cleveland OH 44131

Text

2016 EST 221734—Estate of Judith McCandlish. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. R. Button, atty.
