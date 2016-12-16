Probate
Decedent
Judith Mccandlish
1201 Summit DriveMayfield Heights OH 44124
Applicant
Patrick Mccandlish
1201 Summit DriveMayfield Heights OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Wegman, Hessler & Vanderburg
6055 Rockside Woods Blvd.
Cleveland OH 44131
Text2016 EST 221734—Estate of Judith McCandlish. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. R. Button, atty.
