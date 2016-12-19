Probate

Date Filed
Monday, December 19, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221741
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$20,000.00
Date Died
November 7, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Anthony W. Kerber
6717 Spring Glen Drive
Valley City OH 44280
Applicant's Attorney
Anthony Warren Kerber
Anthony W. Kerber Co.,L.P.A.
14701 Detroit Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107

Decedent

Richard T. Taylor
3844 West 157th Street
Cleveland OH 44111

Fiduciary

Anthony W. Kerber
6717 Spring Glen Drive
Valley City OH 44280
Fiduciary's Attorney
Anthony Warren Kerber
Anthony W. Kerber Co.,L.P.A.
14701 Detroit Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107

Text

2016 EST 221741—Estate of Richard T. Taylor. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. A. W. Kerber, atty.
