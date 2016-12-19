Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, December 19, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221741
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $20,000.00
- Date Died
- November 7, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Anthony W. Kerber
6717 Spring Glen DriveValley City OH 44280
Applicant's Attorney
Anthony W. Kerber Co.,L.P.A.
14701 Detroit Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107
Decedent
Richard T. Taylor
3844 West 157th StreetCleveland OH 44111
Fiduciary
Anthony W. Kerber
6717 Spring Glen DriveValley City OH 44280
Fiduciary's Attorney
Anthony W. Kerber Co.,L.P.A.
14701 Detroit Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107
Text2016 EST 221741—Estate of Richard T. Taylor. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. A. W. Kerber, atty.
