Date Filed Monday, December 19, 2016 Case Number 2016EST221741 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $20,000.00 Date Died November 7, 2016 Filing Code ADM

Text 2016 EST 221741—Estate of Richard T. Taylor. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. A. W. Kerber, atty.