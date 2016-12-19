Probate

Date Filed
Monday, December 19, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221744
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$200,000.00
Date Died
October 17, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Ruth R. Polaski
2791 Nottingham Drive
Parma OH 44134

Date Died :Monday, October 17, 2016

Applicant

Debra M. Batterton
352 Casselberry Place
Macedonia OH 44056
Applicant's Attorney
Leo Leonard Cifelli
9431 Rainbow Lane
North Royalton OH 44133-1244

Text

2016 EST 221744—Estate of Ruth R. Polaski. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $200,000.00. L. L. Cifelli, atty.
