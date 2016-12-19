Date Filed Monday, December 19, 2016 Case Number 2016EST221744 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $200,000.00 Date Died October 17, 2016 Filing Code ADM

Text 2016 EST 221744—Estate of Ruth R. Polaski. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $200,000.00. L. L. Cifelli, atty.