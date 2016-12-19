Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, December 19, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221744
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $200,000.00
- Date Died
- October 17, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Ruth R. Polaski
2791 Nottingham DriveParma OH 44134
Date Died :Monday, October 17, 2016
Applicant
Debra M. Batterton
352 Casselberry PlaceMacedonia OH 44056
Applicant's Attorney
9431 Rainbow Lane
North Royalton OH 44133-1244
Text2016 EST 221744—Estate of Ruth R. Polaski. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $200,000.00. L. L. Cifelli, atty.
About your information and the public record.