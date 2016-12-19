Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, December 19, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221745
- Date Died
- October 7, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Marsha C. Marion
661 Parkview DriveSeven Hills OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick LLP
1000 Jackson
Toledo OH 43604
Decedent
Edward J. Milewski
17 Regional DrivePinehurst NC 28374
Date Died :Friday, October 7, 2016
Fiduciary
Marsha C. Marion
661 Parkview DriveSeven Hills OH 44131
Fiduciary's Attorney
Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick LLP
1000 Jackson
Toledo OH 43604
Text2016 EST 221745—Estate of Edward J. Milewski. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. J. Rectenwald, atty.
