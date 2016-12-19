Probate

Date Filed
Monday, December 19, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221745
Date Died
October 7, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Marsha C. Marion
661 Parkview Drive
Seven Hills OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
David John Rectenwald
Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick LLP
1000 Jackson
Toledo OH 43604

Decedent

Edward J. Milewski
17 Regional Drive
Pinehurst NC 28374

Text

2016 EST 221745—Estate of Edward J. Milewski. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. J. Rectenwald, atty.
