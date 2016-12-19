Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, December 19, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016GRD221746
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJan 17, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
Matthew S. Doubrava
5651 West 54th St.Parma OH 44129
Next of Kin
Vincent J. Doubrava
544 Harding Ave Nw44646Massillon OH 44646
Ward
Lucille A. Doubrava
5651 West 54 StreetParma OH 44129
Next of Kin
Jeanette Seuffert
6710 Wueens Way NorthNorth Royalton OH 44133
Next of Kin
Mark Doubrava
2341 Dentzler Ave.Parma OH 44129
Text2016 GRD 221746—Re: Lucille A. Doubrava. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 17, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
