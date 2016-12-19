Probate

Date Filed
Monday, December 19, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD221746
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jan 17, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Matthew S. Doubrava
5651 West 54th St.
Parma OH 44129

Next of Kin

Vincent J. Doubrava
544 Harding Ave Nw44646
Massillon OH 44646

Ward

Lucille A. Doubrava
5651 West 54 Street
Parma OH 44129

Next of Kin

Jeanette Seuffert
6710 Wueens Way North
North Royalton OH 44133

Next of Kin

Mark Doubrava
2341 Dentzler Ave.
Parma OH 44129

Text

2016 GRD 221746—Re: Lucille A. Doubrava. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 17, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 