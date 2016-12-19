Probate

Date Filed
Monday, December 19, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221747
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$96,000.00
Date Died
October 28, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Casey R. Czepczynski
10990 Riveredge Drive
Parma OH 44130

Date Died :Friday, October 28, 2016

Applicant

Cynthia C. Kiolbasa
15774 S. Lagrange Road, #202
Orland Park IL 60462
Applicant's Attorney
Vernon John Zielinski
6068 Middlebrook Blvd.
Brook Park OH 44142-3220

Text

2016 EST 221747—Estate of Casey R. Czepczynski. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $96,000.00. V. J. Zielinski, atty.
