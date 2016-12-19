Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, December 19, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221747
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $96,000.00
- Date Died
- October 28, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Casey R. Czepczynski
10990 Riveredge DriveParma OH 44130
Date Died :Friday, October 28, 2016
Applicant
Cynthia C. Kiolbasa
15774 S. Lagrange Road, #202Orland Park IL 60462
Applicant's Attorney
6068 Middlebrook Blvd.
Brook Park OH 44142-3220
Text2016 EST 221747—Estate of Casey R. Czepczynski. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $96,000.00. V. J. Zielinski, atty.
