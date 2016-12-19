Probate

Date Filed
Monday, December 19, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD221750
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jan 17, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Ward

Carl A. Crossland
251 Eaton Ridge Dr., #102
Sagamore Hills OH 44067

Next of Kin

Wendy Crossland
24900 Rockside #403
Bedford Hts. OH 44146

Applicant

Karen J. Armstrong
251 Eaton Ridge Dr., #102
Sagamore Hills OH 44067

Text

2016 GRD 221750—Re: Carl A. Crossland Jr. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Jan. 17, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
