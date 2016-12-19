Date Filed Monday, December 19, 2016 Case Number 2016GRD221750 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Jan 17, 2017 10:30 AM Filing Code GDP

Text 2016 GRD 221750—Re: Carl A. Crossland Jr. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Jan. 17, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.