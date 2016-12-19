Probate

Date Filed
Monday, December 19, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221754
Date Died
November 28, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Lori White Laisure
30 East Juniper Lane
Moreland Hills OH 44022

Applicant

Teresa Morrison
1941 Ashley Drive
Hudson OH 44236
Applicant's Attorney
Kathryn Theresa Joseph
Kathryn T. Joseph & Associates, Inc.
Executive Commons West
Pepper Pike OH 44122

Text

2016 EST 221754—Estate of Lori White Laisure. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. T. Joseph, atty.
