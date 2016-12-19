Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, December 19, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221754
- Date Died
- November 28, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Lori White Laisure
30 East Juniper LaneMoreland Hills OH 44022
Date Died :Monday, November 28, 2016
Applicant
Teresa Morrison
1941 Ashley DriveHudson OH 44236
Applicant's Attorney
Kathryn T. Joseph & Associates, Inc.
Executive Commons West
Pepper Pike OH 44122
Text2016 EST 221754—Estate of Lori White Laisure. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. T. Joseph, atty.
