Probate

Date Filed
Monday, December 19, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221755
Date Died
November 22, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Irene Melinoff
2112 Acacia Park Drive, #304
Lyndhurst OH 44124

Date Died :Tuesday, November 22, 2016

Applicant

Brian Zaner
25805 Fairmount Boulevard
Beachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
James Alan Cherry
Retired
4 Clear Brook
Farmington CT 06032

Fiduciary

Brian Zaner
25805 Fairmount Boulevard
Beachwood OH 44122
Fiduciary's Attorney
James Alan Cherry
Retired
4 Clear Brook
Farmington CT 06032

Text

2016 EST 221755—Estate of Irene Melinoff. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. A. Cherry, atty.
