Probate
- Monday, December 19, 2016
- 2016EST221755
- November 22, 2016
- AD2
Decedent
Irene Melinoff
2112 Acacia Park Drive, #304Lyndhurst OH 44124
Applicant
Brian Zaner
25805 Fairmount BoulevardBeachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Retired
4 Clear Brook
Farmington CT 06032
Fiduciary
Brian Zaner
25805 Fairmount BoulevardBeachwood OH 44122
Fiduciary's Attorney
Text2016 EST 221755—Estate of Irene Melinoff. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. A. Cherry, atty.
