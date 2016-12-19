Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, December 19, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016ADV221757
- Hearing
-
ADVERSERIAL HEARINGDec 27, 2016 3:00 AM
- Filing Code
- CPS
Defendant
Egan Collymore
24801 Lakeshore Blvd., Apt. 903Euclid OH 44123
Plaintiff
Adult Protective Services
1200 Ontario St., 8th FlCleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2016 ADV 221757—Adult Protective Services vs Egan Collymore. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing Dec. 27, 2016 at 3:00 p.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
About your information and the public record.