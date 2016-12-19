Probate

Date Filed
Monday, December 19, 2016
Case Number
2016ADV221757
Hearing
ADVERSERIAL HEARING
Dec 27, 2016 3:00 AM
Filing Code
CPS

Defendant

Egan Collymore
24801 Lakeshore Blvd., Apt. 903
Euclid OH 44123

Plaintiff

Adult Protective Services
1200 Ontario St., 8th Fl
Cleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Kelli Kay Perk
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2016 ADV 221757—Adult Protective Services vs Egan Collymore. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing Dec. 27, 2016 at 3:00 p.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
