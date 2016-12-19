Probate

Date Filed
Monday, December 19, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221761
Date Died
February 26, 2008
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jan 27, 2017 10:15 AM
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

William Engelmann
237 Depot Street
Berea OH 44017
Applicant's Attorney
David Scott Riehl
14486 Regency Dr.
Strongsville OH 44149

Decedent

Victor Galayda
20 Van Ess Drive
Olmsted Township OH 44138

Text

2016 EST 221761—Estate of Victor Galayda. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 27, 2017 at 10:15 a.m. D. S. Riehl, atty.
