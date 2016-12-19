Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, December 19, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221761
- Date Died
- February 26, 2008
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGJan 27, 2017 10:15 AM
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
William Engelmann
237 Depot StreetBerea OH 44017
Applicant's Attorney
14486 Regency Dr.
Strongsville OH 44149
Decedent
Victor Galayda
20 Van Ess DriveOlmsted Township OH 44138
Text2016 EST 221761—Estate of Victor Galayda. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 27, 2017 at 10:15 a.m. D. S. Riehl, atty.
