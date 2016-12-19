Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, December 19, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221762
- Date Died
- July 31, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
Gerardine M. Mcguire
3560 Chrisfield DriveRocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
Schraff & King Co., LPA
2802 SOM Center Road
Cleveland OH 44094
Commissioner
John Thomas
2802 Som Center #200Willoughby OH 44094
Decedent
Michael James Mcguire
3560 Chrisfield DriveRocky River OH 44116
Date Died :Sunday, July 31, 2016
Text2016 EST 221762—Estate of Michael James McGuire. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. P. Thomas, atty.
About your information and the public record.