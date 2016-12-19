Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, December 19, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221763
- Date Died
- April 27, 2015
- Filing Code
- AD4
Decedent
Hortense Coven
3400 North Ocean Blvd.; Suite 1903, Singer IslandWest Palm Beach FL 33404
Date Died :Monday, April 27, 2015
Applicant
Jerrold L. Goldstein
1301 East 9th Street, #1900Cleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
Weston Hurd LLP
1301 East 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44114-1862
Text2016 EST 221763—Estate of Hortense Coven. Application to administer ancillary estate filed. J. L. Goldstein, atty.
About your information and the public record.