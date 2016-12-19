Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, December 19, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221766
- Date Died
- November 12, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
William Engelmann
237 Depot StreetBerea OH 44017
Applicant's Attorney
14486 Regency Dr.
Strongsville OH 44149
Decedent
Ruth Galayda
20 Van Ess DriveOlmsted Township OH 44138
Date Died :Saturday, November 12, 2016
Fiduciary
William Engelmann
237 Depot StreetBerea OH 44017
Fiduciary's Attorney
14486 Regency Dr.
Strongsville OH 44149
Text2016 EST 221766—Estate of Ruth Galayda. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. S. Riehl, atty.
About your information and the public record.