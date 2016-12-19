Probate

Date Filed
Monday, December 19, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221766
Date Died
November 12, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

William Engelmann
237 Depot Street
Berea OH 44017
Applicant's Attorney
David Scott Riehl
14486 Regency Dr.
Strongsville OH 44149

Decedent

Ruth Galayda
20 Van Ess Drive
Olmsted Township OH 44138

Date Died :Saturday, November 12, 2016

Fiduciary

William Engelmann
237 Depot Street
Berea OH 44017
Fiduciary's Attorney
David Scott Riehl
14486 Regency Dr.
Strongsville OH 44149

Text

2016 EST 221766—Estate of Ruth Galayda. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. S. Riehl, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 