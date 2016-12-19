Date Filed Monday, December 19, 2016 Case Number 2016EST221767 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $40,000.00 Date Died October 30, 2016 Filing Code AD2

Text 2016 EST 221767—Estate of Yvonne M. Siemer. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. J. A. Dunson, Jr., atty.