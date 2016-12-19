Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, December 19, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221767
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- October 30, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Yvonne M. Siemer
4186 West 220th StreetFairview Park OH 44126
Date Died :Sunday, October 30, 2016
Applicant
Robert J. Banker
19648 E. Ithaca PlaceAurora CO 80013
Applicant's Attorney
Dunson & Dunson Co., LPA
21851 Center Ridge Road
Rocky River OH 44116
Text2016 EST 221767—Estate of Yvonne M. Siemer. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. J. A. Dunson, Jr., atty.
