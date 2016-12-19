Probate

Date Filed
Monday, December 19, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221767
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
October 30, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Yvonne M. Siemer
4186 West 220th Street
Fairview Park OH 44126

Date Died :Sunday, October 30, 2016

Applicant

Robert J. Banker
19648 E. Ithaca Place
Aurora CO 80013
Applicant's Attorney
James Albert Dunson Jr.
Dunson & Dunson Co., LPA
21851 Center Ridge Road
Rocky River OH 44116

Text

2016 EST 221767—Estate of Yvonne M. Siemer. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. J. A. Dunson, Jr., atty.
