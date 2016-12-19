Date Filed Monday, December 19, 2016 Case Number 2016MSC221769 Hearing NAME CHANGE HEARING Feb 2, 2017 2:00 AM Filing Code CHGA

Text 2016 MSC 221769—Re: Vincent Woodall. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing Feb. 2, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. N. W. Siegel, atty.