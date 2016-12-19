Probate

Date Filed
Monday, December 19, 2016
Case Number
2016MSC221769
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Feb 2, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
CHGA

Old Name

Vincent Woodall
3172 Meadowbrook St., 3rd Floor
Cleveland Hts. OH 44118
Old Name's Attorney
Neil Warren Siegel
Neil W. Siegel, Attorney at Law
24400 Chagrin Blvd.
Beachwood OH 44122

New Name

Ed Zaun
3172 Meadowbrook St., 3rd Floor
Cleveland Hts. OH 44118

Text

2016 MSC 221769—Re: Vincent Woodall. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing Feb. 2, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. N. W. Siegel, atty.
