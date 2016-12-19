Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, December 19, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016MSC221769
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGFeb 2, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGA
Old Name
Vincent Woodall
3172 Meadowbrook St., 3rd FloorCleveland Hts. OH 44118
Old Name's Attorney
Neil W. Siegel, Attorney at Law
24400 Chagrin Blvd.
Beachwood OH 44122
New Name
Ed Zaun
3172 Meadowbrook St., 3rd FloorCleveland Hts. OH 44118
Text2016 MSC 221769—Re: Vincent Woodall. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing Feb. 2, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. N. W. Siegel, atty.
