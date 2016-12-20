Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, December 20, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221774
- Date Died
- June 22, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRELSUM
Applicant
Mary R. Holland
9474 Stoney Creek LaneParma Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Wegman, Hessler, Vanderburg LPA
6055 Rockside Woods Blvd.
Cleveland OH 44131
Decedent
James J. Holland
9474 Stoney Creek LaneParma Heights OH 44130
Date Died :Wednesday, June 22, 2016
Text2016 EST 221774—Estate of James J. Holland. Will probated. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. D. Kedzior, atty.
