Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221774
Date Died
June 22, 2016
Filing Code
WRELSUM

Applicant

Mary R. Holland
9474 Stoney Creek Lane
Parma Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
John David Kedzior
Wegman, Hessler, Vanderburg LPA
6055 Rockside Woods Blvd.
Cleveland OH 44131

Decedent

James J. Holland
9474 Stoney Creek Lane
Parma Heights OH 44130

Date Died :Wednesday, June 22, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221774—Estate of James J. Holland. Will probated. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. D. Kedzior, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 