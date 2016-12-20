Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221776
Date Died
November 21, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Feb 1, 2017 10:45 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Applicant

Renay L. Chesler
1583 Mallard Dr. #104
Mayfield Hts. OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Joseph Feldman
Lallo & Feldman
Interstate Square Building I
Willoughby OH 44094

Decedent

Roger Allan Sherman
22800 Rockside Rd. #208
Bedford OH 44146

Text

2016 EST 221776—Estate of Roger Allan Sherman. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Feb. 1, 2017 at 10:45 a.m. M. J. Feldman, atty.
