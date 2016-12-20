Date Filed Tuesday, December 20, 2016 Case Number 2016EST221776 Date Died November 21, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Feb 1, 2017 10:45 AM Filing Code RELPUB

Text 2016 EST 221776—Estate of Roger Allan Sherman. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Feb. 1, 2017 at 10:45 a.m. M. J. Feldman, atty.