Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, December 20, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221776
- Date Died
- November 21, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGFeb 1, 2017 10:45 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Applicant
Renay L. Chesler
1583 Mallard Dr. #104Mayfield Hts. OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Lallo & Feldman
Interstate Square Building I
Willoughby OH 44094
Decedent
Roger Allan Sherman
22800 Rockside Rd. #208Bedford OH 44146
Date Died :Monday, November 21, 2016
Text2016 EST 221776—Estate of Roger Allan Sherman. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Feb. 1, 2017 at 10:45 a.m. M. J. Feldman, atty.
About your information and the public record.