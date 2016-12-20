Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, December 20, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221778
- Date Died
- November 2, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
Erin Cunnane
1320 Fieldstone CourtBroadview Heights OH 44147
Applicant's Attorney
Bradley L. Green, Esq.
25550 Chagrin Blvd.
Beachwood OH 44122
Decedent
Adrian Cunnane
1320 Fieldstone CourtBroadview Heights OH 44147
Date Died :Wednesday, November 2, 2016
Text2016 EST 221778—Estate of Adrian Cunnane. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. B. L. Greene, atty.
