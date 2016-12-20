Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221778
Date Died
November 2, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

Erin Cunnane
1320 Fieldstone Court
Broadview Heights OH 44147
Applicant's Attorney
Bradley Leighton Greene
Bradley L. Green, Esq.
25550 Chagrin Blvd.
Beachwood OH 44122

Decedent

Adrian Cunnane
1320 Fieldstone Court
Broadview Heights OH 44147

Date Died :Wednesday, November 2, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221778—Estate of Adrian Cunnane. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. B. L. Greene, atty.
