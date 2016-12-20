Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, December 20, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016TRS221781
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- August 17, 2016
- Filing Code
- TST
Beneficiary
Chelsea Mae Knox
22944 Mastick Road, Apt. 101Fairview Park OH 44126
Applicant
David W. Kaman
31154 Huntington Woods PkwyBay Village OH 44140
Applicant's Attorney
Cusimano Law LLC
177 Plymouth Drive
Bay Village OH 44140
Decedent
Janice K. Wernli
22944 Mastick Road, Apt. 101Fairview Park OH 44126
Date Died :Wednesday, August 17, 2016
Trustee
David W. Kaman
31154 Huntington Woods PkwyBay Village OH 44140
Trustee's Attorney
Cusimano Law LLC
177 Plymouth Drive
Bay Village OH 44140
Text2016 TRS 221781—Re: Janice K. Wernli. Application for testamentary trust filed. J. B. Cusimano, atty.
