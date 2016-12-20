Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Case Number
2016TRS221781
Bond
1
Date Died
August 17, 2016
Filing Code
TST

Beneficiary

Chelsea Mae Knox
22944 Mastick Road, Apt. 101
Fairview Park OH 44126

Applicant

David W. Kaman
31154 Huntington Woods Pkwy
Bay Village OH 44140
Applicant's Attorney
Jennifer Bliss Cusimano
Cusimano Law LLC
177 Plymouth Drive
Bay Village OH 44140

Decedent

Janice K. Wernli
22944 Mastick Road, Apt. 101
Fairview Park OH 44126

Date Died :Wednesday, August 17, 2016

Trustee

David W. Kaman
31154 Huntington Woods Pkwy
Bay Village OH 44140
Trustee's Attorney
Jennifer Bliss Cusimano
Cusimano Law LLC
177 Plymouth Drive
Bay Village OH 44140

Text

2016 TRS 221781—Re: Janice K. Wernli. Application for testamentary trust filed. J. B. Cusimano, atty.
