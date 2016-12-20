Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221783
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Richard T. Boley
4211 Fulton Parkway; Apt. 113
Brooklyn OH 44144

Date Died :Thursday, December 8, 2016

Applicant

Richard F. Boley
1425 Maile Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Fiduciary

Richard F. Boley
1425 Maile Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107
Fiduciary's Attorney
Thomas Robert Boley
Thomas R. Boley
2745 Nesbitt Avenue
Akron OH 44319

Text

2016 EST 221783—Estate of Richard T. Boley. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. T. R. Boley, atty.
