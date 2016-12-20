Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, December 20, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221783
- Date Died
- December 8, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Richard T. Boley
4211 Fulton Parkway; Apt. 113Brooklyn OH 44144
Date Died :Thursday, December 8, 2016
Applicant
Richard F. Boley
1425 Maile AvenueLakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Thomas R. Boley
2745 Nesbitt Avenue
Akron OH 44319
Fiduciary
Richard F. Boley
1425 Maile AvenueLakewood OH 44107
Fiduciary's Attorney
Thomas R. Boley
2745 Nesbitt Avenue
Akron OH 44319
Text2016 EST 221783—Estate of Richard T. Boley. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. T. R. Boley, atty.
About your information and the public record.