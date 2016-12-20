Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, December 20, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221784
- Date Died
- January 23, 2007
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Rinardo Scarso
741 Butternut DriveGates Mills OH 44040
Applicant
Maria E. Quinn
Applicant's Attorney
The O'Brien Law Firm LLC
Chagrin Richmond Plaza
Beachwood OH 44122
Fiduciary
Maria E. Quinn
Fiduciary's Attorney
The O'Brien Law Firm LLC
Chagrin Richmond Plaza
Beachwood OH 44122
Text2016 EST 221784—Estate of Rinardo Scarso. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. F. C. Krasovec, Jr., atty.
