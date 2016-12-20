Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221784
Date Died
January 23, 2007
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Rinardo Scarso
741 Butternut Drive
Gates Mills OH 44040

Applicant

Maria E. Quinn
Applicant's Attorney
Frank Charles Krasovec Jr.
The O'Brien Law Firm LLC
Chagrin Richmond Plaza
Beachwood OH 44122

Fiduciary

Maria E. Quinn
Fiduciary's Attorney
Frank Charles Krasovec Jr.
The O'Brien Law Firm LLC
Chagrin Richmond Plaza
Beachwood OH 44122

Text

2016 EST 221784—Estate of Rinardo Scarso. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. F. C. Krasovec, Jr., atty.
