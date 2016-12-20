Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, December 20, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221786
- Date Died
- October 27, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Lucian Lewandowski
270 East 225 Th StreetEuclid OH 44132
Date Died :Thursday, October 27, 2016
Applicant
Richard Kolosionek
3913 Stary DriveParma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
Zele & Zele Co., LPA
38106 Third Street
Willoughby OH 44094
Commissioner
Zachary F. Zele
38106 Third St.Willoughby OH 44094
Text2016 EST 221786—Estate of Lucian Lewandowski. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Z. F. Zele, atty.
