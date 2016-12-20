Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221786
Date Died
October 27, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Lucian Lewandowski
270 East 225 Th Street
Euclid OH 44132

Date Died :Thursday, October 27, 2016

Applicant

Richard Kolosionek
3913 Stary Drive
Parma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
Zachary Francis Zele
Zele & Zele Co., LPA
38106 Third Street
Willoughby OH 44094

Commissioner

Zachary F. Zele
38106 Third St.
Willoughby OH 44094

Text

2016 EST 221786—Estate of Lucian Lewandowski. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Z. F. Zele, atty.
