Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, December 20, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221787
- Date Died
- October 26, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Janet Grimm
760 Beechwood Dr.Medina OH 44256
Applicant's Attorney
The O'Brien Law Firm LLC
Chagrin Richmond Plaza
Beachwood OH 44122
Decedent
Enrico V. Scaparotti
13005 Maple Leaf DriveGarfield Heights OH 44128
Date Died :Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Fiduciary
Janet Grimm
760 Beechwood Dr.Medina OH 44256
Fiduciary's Attorney
The O'Brien Law Firm LLC
Chagrin Richmond Plaza
Beachwood OH 44122
Text2016 EST 221787—Estate of Enrico V. Scaparotti. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. F. C. Krasovec, Jr., atty.
