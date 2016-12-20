Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221787
Date Died
October 26, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Janet Grimm
760 Beechwood Dr.
Medina OH 44256
Applicant's Attorney
Frank Charles Krasovec Jr.
The O'Brien Law Firm LLC
Chagrin Richmond Plaza
Beachwood OH 44122

Decedent

Enrico V. Scaparotti
13005 Maple Leaf Drive
Garfield Heights OH 44128

Date Died :Wednesday, October 26, 2016

Fiduciary

Janet Grimm
760 Beechwood Dr.
Medina OH 44256
Fiduciary's Attorney
Frank Charles Krasovec Jr.
The O'Brien Law Firm LLC
Chagrin Richmond Plaza
Beachwood OH 44122

Text

2016 EST 221787—Estate of Enrico V. Scaparotti. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. F. C. Krasovec, Jr., atty.
