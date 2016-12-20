Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, December 20, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221789
- Date Died
- November 12, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Kathy O. Mrsnik
15020 Shore Acres DriveCleveland OH 44110
Applicant's Attorney
Zele & Zele Co., L.P.A.
38106 3rd St
Willoughby OH 44094
Decedent
John P. Mrsnik
15020 Shore Acres DriveCleveland OH 44110
Date Died :Saturday, November 12, 2016
Fiduciary
Kathy O. Mrsnik
15020 Shore Acres DriveCleveland OH 44110
Fiduciary's Attorney
Zele & Zele Co., L.P.A.
38106 3rd St
Willoughby OH 44094
Text2016 EST 221789—Estate of John P. Mrsnik. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. J. Zele, atty.
