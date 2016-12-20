Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221791
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Date Died
July 25, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

David Dobrin
4351 Pioneer Road
Medford OR 97501
Applicant's Attorney
Zachary Francis Zele
Zele & Zele Co., LPA
38106 Third Street
Willoughby OH 44094

Decedent

Alice Marie Dobrin
4351 Pioneer Road
Medford OR 97501

Fiduciary

David Dobrin
4351 Pioneer Road
Medford OR 97501
Fiduciary's Attorney
Zachary Francis Zele
Zele & Zele Co., LPA
38106 Third Street
Willoughby OH 44094

Text

2016 EST 221791—Estate of Alice Marie Dobrin. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Z. F. Zele, atty.
