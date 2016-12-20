Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, December 20, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221791
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Date Died
- July 25, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
David Dobrin
4351 Pioneer RoadMedford OR 97501
Applicant's Attorney
Zele & Zele Co., LPA
38106 Third Street
Willoughby OH 44094
Decedent
Alice Marie Dobrin
4351 Pioneer RoadMedford OR 97501
Date Died :Monday, July 25, 2016
Fiduciary
David Dobrin
4351 Pioneer RoadMedford OR 97501
Fiduciary's Attorney
Zele & Zele Co., LPA
38106 Third Street
Willoughby OH 44094
Text2016 EST 221791—Estate of Alice Marie Dobrin. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Z. F. Zele, atty.
