Tuesday, December 20, 2016
2016ADV221793
LSG

Thomas Nick
14516 Detroit Ave.
Lakewood OH 44107

Ronald L. Mclaughlin
14516 Detroit Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107
Ronald Leonard McLaughlin
Ronald L. McLaughlin Co., L.P.A.
14516 Detroit Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107

Ann Nick
14516 Detroit Ave.
Lakewood OH 44107

2016 ADV 221793—Ronald L. McLaughlin vs Ann Nick, et al. Complaint for land sale on guardianship filed. R. L. McLaughlin, atty.
