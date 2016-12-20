Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, December 20, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221796
- Date Died
- September 15, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Wilson A. Rogers
1435 Forest Hills BoulevardCleveland Heights OH 44118
Date Died :Thursday, September 15, 2016
Applicant
Brian Domb
5001 Mayfield Road, Suite 114Cleveland OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
1895 Powell Avenue
Cleveland Heights OH 44118
Text2016 EST 221796—Estate of Wilson A. Rogers. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. B. Domb, atty.
