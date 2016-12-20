Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221796
Date Died
September 15, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Wilson A. Rogers
1435 Forest Hills Boulevard
Cleveland Heights OH 44118

Date Died :Thursday, September 15, 2016

Applicant

Brian Domb
5001 Mayfield Road, Suite 114
Cleveland OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Brian Domb
1895 Powell Avenue
Cleveland Heights OH 44118

Text

2016 EST 221796—Estate of Wilson A. Rogers. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. B. Domb, atty.
