Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221798
Date Died
February 1, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Jessica Boskocevic
454 Parkside Dr.
Bay Village OH 44140

Date Died :Monday, February 1, 2016

Applicant

Gregory J. Gogul
454 Parkside Dr.
Bay Village OH 44140
Applicant's Attorney
Ronald Jan Gogul
Gogul & Associates
1991 Crocker Rd
Westlake OH 44140

Text

2016 EST 221798—Estate of Jessica Boskocevic. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. J. Gogul, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 