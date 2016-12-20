Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, December 20, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221798
- Date Died
- February 1, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Jessica Boskocevic
454 Parkside Dr.Bay Village OH 44140
Applicant
Gregory J. Gogul
454 Parkside Dr.Bay Village OH 44140
Applicant's Attorney
Gogul & Associates
1991 Crocker Rd
Westlake OH 44140
Text2016 EST 221798—Estate of Jessica Boskocevic. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. J. Gogul, atty.
