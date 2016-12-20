Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, December 20, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016GRD221799
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJan 12, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD5
Applicant
Patty Blaze
6608 Wood Ave.Independence OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
Gregory T. Stralka
6509 Brecksville Road
Independence OH 44131
Ward
Hannah Bennett
6907 Chestnut Rd.Independence OH 44131
Text2016 GRD 221799—Re: Hannah Bennett. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 12, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. G. T. Stralka, atty.
About your information and the public record.