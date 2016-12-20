Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD221799
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jan 12, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
GD5

Applicant

Patty Blaze
6608 Wood Ave.
Independence OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
Gregory T. Stralka
Gregory T. Stralka
6509 Brecksville Road
Independence OH 44131

Ward

Hannah Bennett
6907 Chestnut Rd.
Independence OH 44131

Text

2016 GRD 221799—Re: Hannah Bennett. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 12, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. G. T. Stralka, atty.
