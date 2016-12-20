Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221800
Date Died
October 28, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Feb 2, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Applicant

Carole M. Liedtke
27443 Linwood Circle
North Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Ronald Jan Gogul
Gogul & Associates
1991 Crocker Rd
Westlake OH 44140

Decedent

William P. Liedtke
27443 Linwood Circle
North Olmsted OH 44070

Date Died :Friday, October 28, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221800—Estate of William P. Liedtke. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Feb. 2, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. R. J. Gogul, atty.
