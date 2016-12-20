Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, December 20, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221800
- Date Died
- October 28, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGFeb 2, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Applicant
Carole M. Liedtke
27443 Linwood CircleNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Gogul & Associates
1991 Crocker Rd
Westlake OH 44140
Decedent
William P. Liedtke
27443 Linwood CircleNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Date Died :Friday, October 28, 2016
Text2016 EST 221800—Estate of William P. Liedtke. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Feb. 2, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. R. J. Gogul, atty.
