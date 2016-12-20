Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Case Number
2016ADV221801
Filing Code
CPS

Plaintiff

Adult Protective Services
1200 Ontario St., 8th Fl
Cleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Kelli Kay Perk
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Mary Watkins
1986 Stokes Blvd Apt. 709
Cleveland OH 44106

Text

2016 ADV 221801—Adult Protective Services vs Mary Watkins. Complaint for protective services filed. K. K. Perk, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 