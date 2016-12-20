Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, December 20, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016ADV221801
- Filing Code
- CPS
Plaintiff
Adult Protective Services
1200 Ontario St., 8th FlCleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Mary Watkins
1986 Stokes Blvd Apt. 709Cleveland OH 44106
Text2016 ADV 221801—Adult Protective Services vs Mary Watkins. Complaint for protective services filed. K. K. Perk, atty.
