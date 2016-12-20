Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, December 20, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016ADV221802
- Hearing
-
ADVERSERIAL HEARINGDec 27, 2016 2:30 AM
- Filing Code
- CPS
Plaintiff
Adult Protective Services
1200 Ontario St., 8th FlCleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Robert Wojas
7599 Cecillia Dr.Parma OH 44134
Text2016 ADV 221802—Adult Protective Services vs Robert Wojas. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing Dec. 27, 2016 at 2:30 p.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
About your information and the public record.