Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Case Number
2016ADV221802
Hearing
ADVERSERIAL HEARING
Dec 27, 2016 2:30 AM
Filing Code
CPS

Plaintiff

Adult Protective Services
1200 Ontario St., 8th Fl
Cleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Kelli Kay Perk
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Robert Wojas
7599 Cecillia Dr.
Parma OH 44134

Text

2016 ADV 221802—Adult Protective Services vs Robert Wojas. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing Dec. 27, 2016 at 2:30 p.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
