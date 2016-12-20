Date Filed Tuesday, December 20, 2016 Case Number 2016ADV221802 Hearing ADVERSERIAL HEARING Dec 27, 2016 2:30 AM Filing Code CPS

Text 2016 ADV 221802—Adult Protective Services vs Robert Wojas. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing Dec. 27, 2016 at 2:30 p.m. K. K. Perk, atty.