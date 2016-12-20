Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, December 20, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221803
- Date Died
- April 2, 2015
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Applicant
James Silvestro
12261 Norton DriveChesterland OH 44026
Applicant's Attorney
Reminger Co., LPA
101 West Prospect Ave.
Cleveland OH 44115
Decedent
Peter J. Silvestro
6586 Indiana AvenueMayfield Heights OH 44124-1959
Date Died :Thursday, April 2, 2015
Text2016 EST 221803—Estate of Peter J. Silvestro. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. A. M. McMeechan, atty.
