Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221803
Date Died
April 2, 2015
Filing Code
RELSUM

Applicant

James Silvestro
12261 Norton Drive
Chesterland OH 44026
Applicant's Attorney
Allison Mantz McMeechan
Reminger Co., LPA
101 West Prospect Ave.
Cleveland OH 44115

Decedent

Peter J. Silvestro
6586 Indiana Avenue
Mayfield Heights OH 44124-1959

Date Died :Thursday, April 2, 2015

Text

2016 EST 221803—Estate of Peter J. Silvestro. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. A. M. McMeechan, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 