Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221804
Date Died
October 17, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jan 31, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Decedent

Timothy Mark Wagner
4909 Tillman Ave Apt. 2
Cleveland OH 44102

Date Died :Monday, October 17, 2016

Applicant

Jill Levin
2948 Fairmount Blvd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
James Alan Levin
James Levin
2800 Euclid Ave
Cleveland OH 44115

Commissioner

James A. Levin
221813 Euclid Ave. #524
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2016 EST 221804—Estate of Timothy Mark Wagner. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jan. 31, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. J. A. Levin, atty.
