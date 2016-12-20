Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, December 20, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221804
- Date Died
- October 17, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGJan 31, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Decedent
Timothy Mark Wagner
4909 Tillman Ave Apt. 2Cleveland OH 44102
Date Died :Monday, October 17, 2016
Applicant
Jill Levin
2948 Fairmount Blvd.Cleveland Hts. OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
James Levin
2800 Euclid Ave
Cleveland OH 44115
Commissioner
James A. Levin
221813 Euclid Ave. #524Cleveland OH 44115
Text2016 EST 221804—Estate of Timothy Mark Wagner. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jan. 31, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. J. A. Levin, atty.
