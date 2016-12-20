Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221806
Date Died
May 31, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Paul A. Sidari
6023 Belemere Drive
Parma OH 44129

Applicant

Georgene Phillips Fanous
6019 Belmere Drive
Parma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
David Joseph Briggs
Sammon & Bolmeyer
1160 Rockefeller, 614 Superior
Cleveland OH 44113-1311

Text

2016 EST 221806—Estate of Paul A. Sidari. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. J. Briggs, atty.
