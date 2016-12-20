Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, December 20, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221806
- Date Died
- May 31, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Paul A. Sidari
6023 Belemere DriveParma OH 44129
Applicant
Georgene Phillips Fanous
6019 Belmere DriveParma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Sammon & Bolmeyer
1160 Rockefeller, 614 Superior
Cleveland OH 44113-1311
Fiduciary
Georgene Phillips Fanous
6019 Belmere DriveParma OH 44129
Fiduciary's Attorney
Sammon & Bolmeyer
1160 Rockefeller, 614 Superior
Cleveland OH 44113-1311
Text2016 EST 221806—Estate of Paul A. Sidari. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. J. Briggs, atty.
