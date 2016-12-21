Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, December 21, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221809
- Date Died
- March 29, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
George M. Lesefky
Applicant
Annette Lesefky
398 Halle DriveEuclid OH 44132
Applicant's Attorney
Terrence P. Sullivan
28835 Fall River Drive
Westlake OH 44145
Text2016 EST 221809—Estate of George M. Lesefky. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. T. P. Sullivan, atty.
