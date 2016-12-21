Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221809
Date Died
March 29, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

George M. Lesefky

Applicant

Annette Lesefky
398 Halle Drive
Euclid OH 44132
Applicant's Attorney
Terrence Patrick Sullivan
Terrence P. Sullivan
28835 Fall River Drive
Westlake OH 44145

Text

2016 EST 221809—Estate of George M. Lesefky. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. T. P. Sullivan, atty.
