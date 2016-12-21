Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, December 21, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221810
- Date Died
- November 28, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Nina M. Zorc
334 Little Creek ParkwayBrooklyn OH 44131
Date Died :Monday, November 28, 2016
Applicant
Gary Zorc
334 Little Creek ParkwayBrooklyn OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
Brano Urbancic
Palm Aire Building
Cleveland OH 44119-3053
Text2016 EST 221810—Estate of Nina M. Zorc. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. B. Urbancic, atty.
