Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221810
Date Died
November 28, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Nina M. Zorc
334 Little Creek Parkway
Brooklyn OH 44131

Date Died :Monday, November 28, 2016

Applicant

Gary Zorc
334 Little Creek Parkway
Brooklyn OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
Brano Urbancic
Brano Urbancic
Palm Aire Building
Cleveland OH 44119-3053

Text

2016 EST 221810—Estate of Nina M. Zorc. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. B. Urbancic, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 