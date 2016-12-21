Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221813
Date Died
March 30, 2013
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Michael M. Wasylyshyn
24695 Arlington Lane
North Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Linda Garrett Beebe
Linda Garrett Beebe
19111 Detroit Rd.
Rocky River OH 44116

Decedent

Ann M. Wasylyshyn
275 Mill Road
North Olmsted OH 44070

Date Died :Saturday, March 30, 2013

Text

2016 EST 221813—Estate of Ann M. Wasylyshyn. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. L. G. Beebe, atty.
