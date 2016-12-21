Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, December 21, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221813
- Date Died
- March 30, 2013
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Michael M. Wasylyshyn
24695 Arlington LaneNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Linda Garrett Beebe
19111 Detroit Rd.
Rocky River OH 44116
Decedent
Ann M. Wasylyshyn
275 Mill RoadNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Text2016 EST 221813—Estate of Ann M. Wasylyshyn. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. L. G. Beebe, atty.
