Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, December 21, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221815
- Date Died
- July 5, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGFeb 8, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- AWD
Applicant
Robbin Bray
26101 Country Club Blvd #1601North Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Spangenberg Shibley & Liber
1001 Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Lerlia Ann Allen-Barnes
2908 East 77th StreetCleveland OH 44104
Date Died :Tuesday, July 5, 2016
Text2016 EST 221815—Estate of Lerlia Ann Allen-Barnes. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 8, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. D. B. Herman, atty.
About your information and the public record.