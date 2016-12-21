Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221815
Date Died
July 5, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Feb 8, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
AWD

Applicant

Robbin Bray
26101 Country Club Blvd #1601
North Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Dustin Blake Herman
Spangenberg Shibley & Liber
1001 Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Lerlia Ann Allen-Barnes
2908 East 77th Street
Cleveland OH 44104

Text

2016 EST 221815—Estate of Lerlia Ann Allen-Barnes. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 8, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. D. B. Herman, atty.
