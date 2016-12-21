Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221816
Date Died
September 26, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Richard David Bukovec
19749 Tyronne Avenue
Euclid OH 44119

Date Died :Monday, September 26, 2016

Applicant

Thomas Bukovec
160 Pinehurst
Eastlake OH 44095
Applicant's Attorney
Carl Peter Kasunic Jr.
Carl P. Kasunic Co, LPA
4230 State Route 306
Willougby OH 44094-6101

Text

2016 EST 221816—Estate of Richard David Bukovec. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. C. P. Kasunic, Jr., atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 