Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, December 21, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221816
- Date Died
- September 26, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Richard David Bukovec
19749 Tyronne AvenueEuclid OH 44119
Date Died :Monday, September 26, 2016
Applicant
Thomas Bukovec
160 PinehurstEastlake OH 44095
Applicant's Attorney
Carl P. Kasunic Co, LPA
4230 State Route 306
Willougby OH 44094-6101
Text2016 EST 221816—Estate of Richard David Bukovec. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. C. P. Kasunic, Jr., atty.
