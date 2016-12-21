Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221818
Date Died
October 31, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Feb 7, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Caroline E. Talani
6112 North Avenue
Brooklyn Heights OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
Katherine Ann Scheid
Kollin & Associates
4053 East 71st Street
Cleveland OH 44105

Decedent

Frank P. Talani
612 North Avenue
Brooklyn Heights OH 44131

Text

2016 EST 221818—Estate of Frank P. Talani. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 7, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. K. A. Scheid, atty.
