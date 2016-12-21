Probate
- Wednesday, December 21, 2016
- 2016EST221818
- October 31, 2016
ESTATE HEARINGFeb 7, 2017 10:00 AM
- AD2
Applicant
Caroline E. Talani
6112 North AvenueBrooklyn Heights OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
Kollin & Associates
4053 East 71st Street
Cleveland OH 44105
Decedent
Frank P. Talani
612 North AvenueBrooklyn Heights OH 44131
Date Died :Monday, October 31, 2016
Text2016 EST 221818—Estate of Frank P. Talani. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 7, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. K. A. Scheid, atty.
