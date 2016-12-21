Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, December 21, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221819
- Date Died
- December 1, 2016
- Filing Code
- EWP
Applicant
Emiliya Gibel
5846 Edgerton Rd.North Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
Phillips & Mille Co., L.P.A.
7530 Lucerne Drive
Cleveland OH 44130-6557
Decedent
Stephen J. Gibel
5846 Edgerton Rd.North Royalton OH 44133
Date Died :Thursday, December 1, 2016
Text2016 EST 221819—Estate of Stephen J. Gibel. Will probated. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. D. G. Mille, atty.
