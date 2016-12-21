Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221819
Date Died
December 1, 2016
Filing Code
EWP

Applicant

Emiliya Gibel
5846 Edgerton Rd.
North Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
Dennis Gene Mille
Phillips & Mille Co., L.P.A.
7530 Lucerne Drive
Cleveland OH 44130-6557

Decedent

Stephen J. Gibel
5846 Edgerton Rd.
North Royalton OH 44133

Date Died :Thursday, December 1, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221819—Estate of Stephen J. Gibel. Will probated. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. D. G. Mille, atty.
