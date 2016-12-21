Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, December 21, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016GRD221824
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJan 24, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GDP
Applicant
Pamela R. Manley
2711 Morgan Glen Rd.Buford GA 30519
Ward
James Lee Allen
19276 StocktonMaple Heights OH 44137
Next of Kin
Latrice Allen
2711 Morgan Glen Rd.Buford GA 30519
Natural Father
James Allen
4520 Warrensville Center Rd.N. Randall OH 44128
Text2016 GRD 221824—Re: James Lee Allen. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Jan. 24, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
About your information and the public record.