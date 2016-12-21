Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD221824
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jan 24, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Applicant

Pamela R. Manley
2711 Morgan Glen Rd.
Buford GA 30519

Ward

James Lee Allen
19276 Stockton
Maple Heights OH 44137

Next of Kin

Latrice Allen
2711 Morgan Glen Rd.
Buford GA 30519

Natural Father

James Allen
4520 Warrensville Center Rd.
N. Randall OH 44128

Text

2016 GRD 221824—Re: James Lee Allen. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Jan. 24, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
