Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, December 21, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221826
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- December 10, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Freeman Edwards
6501 Marsol Rd.Cleveland OH 44124
Date Died :Saturday, December 10, 2016
Fiduciary
Kathryn T. Joseph
Fiduciary's Attorney
Kathryn T. Joseph & Associates, Inc.
Executive Commons West
Pepper Pike OH 44122
Applicant
Kathryn T. Joseph
Text2016 EST 221826—Estate of Freeman Edwards Jr. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. K. T. Joseph, atty.
About your information and the public record.