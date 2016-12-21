Date Filed Wednesday, December 21, 2016 Case Number 2016EST221826 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died December 10, 2016 Filing Code ADM

Text 2016 EST 221826—Estate of Freeman Edwards Jr. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. K. T. Joseph, atty.