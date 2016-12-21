Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, December 21, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016GRD221828
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJan 17, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
Cassandra Lee
2404 E. 39th St.Cleveland OH 44115
Ward
Doris Glover
2404 E. 39th St.Cleveland OH 44115
Next of Kin
Annie Glover
5050 Outhwaite Ave.Cleveland OH 44104
Next of Kin
Issac Glover
2407 E. 39th St.Cleveland OH 44115
Next of Kin
Daphine Glover
8925 Hough Ave #408Cleveland OH 44103
Text2016 GRD 221828—Re: Doris Glover. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 17, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
