Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD221828
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jan 17, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Cassandra Lee
2404 E. 39th St.
Cleveland OH 44115

Ward

Doris Glover
2404 E. 39th St.
Cleveland OH 44115

Next of Kin

Annie Glover
5050 Outhwaite Ave.
Cleveland OH 44104

Next of Kin

Issac Glover
2407 E. 39th St.
Cleveland OH 44115

Next of Kin

Daphine Glover
8925 Hough Ave #408
Cleveland OH 44103

Text

2016 GRD 221828—Re: Doris Glover. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 17, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
